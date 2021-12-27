Diogo Nogueira puts on a romantic video with Paolla and shoots: ‘Party every day’ – Famous

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

The singer



Diogo Nogueira



shared this Sunday (26/12), through social networks, a romantic video with his girlfriend, the actress



Paolla Oliveira



. In the record, the couple appears together while the musician plays the guitar.

In the caption of the publication, the artist wrote:



“End of the year party every day”,



marking the famous. Fans of the couple, who are popular on the web, went wild in the comments, triggering several praises.

“You guys are so beautiful. God bless this love always”,



said one;



“Beautiful couple may God bless you and free from every big eye. Protected by God”,



fired another;



“Very true, Paola is really very beautiful, the most beautiful. Beautiful composition”,



commented another in reference to the song “Flor de Caa”, written by the musician for the actress.

Remember that recently,



Paola



participated in the



High hours,





TV Globo



, and took advantage of the program to leave a declaration of love on national television for the beloved.



“I’m living a moment of passion. I’ve always been in love with music, with samba. I gained a few more passions and one of them is with you on this stage. And he presented me with another one: a song. A kiss for everyone and for the my love”,



said the star in a video uploaded.