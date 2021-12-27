Discover 6 trivia from the movie ‘King Kong’ | pop

One of the most acclaimed adventure films by audiences, “King Kong” is this Sunday’s post-Christmas attraction at the Box Office Champions section.
If you haven’t seen it, you’ve certainly heard the story of the giant gorilla who kidnaps and falls in love with an actress when she arrives on a mysterious island for the shooting of a new feature.
We’ve listed some trivia from the 2005 production, starring Naomi Watts and Adrian Brody.
The film ‘King Kong’ was a box office hit, grossing nearly $550 million worldwide — Photo: Reproduction
The tape has grossed over 550 million dollars worldwide.
The film ‘King Kong’ took three Oscar statuettes — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb
King Kong was nominated in four Oscar categories at the 2006 ceremony and ended up taking the statuettes for Special Effects, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.
The original version of ‘King Kong’ was released in 1933 and was a great success — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb
The film is a retelling of the 1933 classic, which inspired several generations of moviegoers. No wonder, the story of King Kong takes place in 1933, the same year the original version was released in theaters. Another version was released in 1976.
Actress Fay Wray, who starred in ‘King Kong’ in 1933, was to make a guest appearance in the 2005 film, but died months before shooting.
Actor Andy Serkis played the gorilla King Kong in the homonymous film — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb
The gorilla that appears in the 2005 feature is played by the actor Andy Serkis. He studied the movement of apes during a trip to the Rwanda forest reserve in Africa.
The animal that comes closest to King Kong is the primate Gigantopitheus blacki, which lived about 7.3 million years ago in China’s bamboo forests. Herbivorous, it was over 3 meters tall and weighed 500 kilos.