Dissatisfied owner explodes Tesla S with 30 kg of dynamite (video)

Some disgruntled customers cannot stand the treatment given by vehicle manufacturers and take drastic measures to protest.

However, in some cases, the feat ends up becoming more of a media event than an angry protest from an unattended owner.

In the case of Finn Tuomas Katainen, the protest against his car became a “show” on YouTube, with the “presence” of Elon Musk.

Unhappy with Tesla’s resolution of his car, a Model S, Kaitanen decided to detonate the vehicle with a massive explosive charge.

In 2013, Kaitanen bought a Model S, the launch model in Tesla’s current range, and a very sophisticated car, even for its time.

However, the Finn was only able to use his car for the first 1,500 km without any problem, however, he began to have software defects that gave the owner a lot of headaches.

Kaitanen contacted Tesla’s assistance service, which towed the car to its workshop and after 30 days, said it was not possible to resolve the issue, as the car was not updating.

Tuomas heard from the brand of Elon Musk that the only way to resolve the issue was the replacement of the lithium battery. For this, the owner would have to pay 20,000 euros.

The Model S owner didn’t like having to buy another battery when it should have been covered by the warranty. So, not agreeing to the exchange, he took the vehicle back.

Thinking to take the issue to the public, Kaitanen considered some ways to protest against Tesla and came to the conclusion that the ideal was to blow him up.

Based on this, Kaitanen sought help from friends who found him 30 kg of dynamite, a safe detonation site, several cameras and drones, as well as security devices and a bunker.

In the latter, the team created for the explosion took shelter of the detonation, carried out only on one side of the Model S, so that it could be projected against the stone walls.

Result? Complete destruction of the Tesla Model S with a single “victim”, a doll representing Elon Musk, who was placed at the wheel of the car.