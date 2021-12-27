Dollar surpasses R$ 5.70 again, but changes direction and is traded in decline | Economy

The dollar operates in fall this Monday (27), in a week that should be marked by lower volume of business as the end of the year approaches.

At 11:22 am, the US currency dropped 0.14%, quoted at R$ 5.6511. Earlier, it reached R$ 5,7062. See more quotes.

In the last session, the dollar closed quoted at R$ 5.6591. In the partial of December, accumulates high of 0.39%. In the year, the advance is 9.10%.

2021: Year of high interest, inflation and dollar and spending cap maneuvering

Abroad, fears about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus continued to rank high on the list of concerns for global investors, whose fears also include risks of higher inflation and a consequent further tightening of monetary policies.

Commodities such as iron ore and oil traded in decline.

On the local scene, financial market economists again reduced their inflation estimate for 2021 and once again made a forecast of a smaller increase in Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year.

The projection for inflation for 2021 dropped from 10.04% to 10.02%. For 2022, the estimate of 5.03% was maintained, according to the Focus bulletin of the Central Bank. For GDP, the forecast for this year’s increase went from 4.58% to 4.51%. As for 2022, it was reduced from 0.50% to 0.42%.

Economists also maintained at 11.50% per year the expectation for the basic interest rate for the end of 2022. Currently, the Selic is at 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years.

The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.60 to R$ 5.63. Towards the end of 2022, it increased from R$ 5.57 to R$ 5.60 per dollar.

The index that measures industry confidence fell for the 5th consecutive month, to the lowest level since August 2020, as shown by the FGV Ibre.

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: