Domingão with Huck: teacher stirs up fans as he almost becomes a millionaire on TV | TV & Soap Operas

The painting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, shown in “Domingão com Huck”, was among the most talked about subjects this Sunday (26). The reason is that professor Rafael Cunha reached the last stage of the game-show, something that hadn’t happened since the creation of the project. On social networks, anonymous and famous people were encouraged by the possibility of the teacher becoming a millionaire.

“If Rafa Cunha earns R$ 1 million, I’ll be so happy! Thanks to his classes I took 920 in the ENEM newsroom and guaranteed my ProUni. I’m even watching Luciano Huck to root for him”, said a Twitter user, giving to understand that he had already been a student of the participant in “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”. “Wow! My teacher is two questions out of a million! He has always been an excellent teacher. Even though I’m a terrible student, making faces,” said Tatá Werneck, on the same network.

Despite the crowd, there were also those who were not so interested in Rafael’s victory. “My God, the male, white and small talker will earn R$ 1 million”, said another internet user. “Luciano is going to make someone rich richer, guys… what’s that?”, asked another viewer. Amid praise and criticism, there were even those who made fun of the country’s political panorama. “Luciano Huck is going to give R$1 million to a teacher. This guy has already done more for Education than Bolsonaro and all his ministers,” said a fan, criticizing the current administration.

Despite the fans – for and against – Rafael did not win the millionaire prize. He decided to stop the race on the last question. “What is the origin of the word ‘Bluetooth’?” Faced with the question, the teacher decided to remedy, but spoke in favor of those studied and perseverance. “. Luciano Huck, in turn, spoke about the democratization of knowledge and was grateful for finally managing to present the last stage of the game-show.

