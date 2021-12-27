Domingão’s music producer, Simoninha delivers her father’s ‘secret’ with Luciano Huck · TV News

Domingão’s music producer with Huck, Simoninha delivered a “secret” from her father, singer Wilson Simonal (1938-2000), during the Show dos Famosos this Sunday (26). The heir of the king of swinge confided to presenter Luciano Huck and the public the last moments of the creator of the hit Nem Vem Que Não Tem.

“Wilson Simonal died in 2000. The last thing he saw before he went into a coma and died was you, Luciano [Huck], paying homage to him in a program that recalled the 50 years of Brazilian television”, began Simoninha.

“You were responsible for paying homage to him. It was the last thing he saw, then he went into a coma and never again. So being here today with you is awesome”, added the music producer, moved.

Simonal was one of the honorees of the grand final of the Show dos Famosos, held this Sunday. Characterized as the singer, finalist Robson Nunes performed some of the main hits of his career.

Huck took advantage of Nunes’ performance to exalt Simonal’s importance to Brazilian music and his role as one of the main black artists in the country. He called Simoninha to the stage and explained to the fans the controversial figure who was the father of the producer.

“Simoninha, I keep imagining you. Your father was very wronged by the story. For those who don’t know, Simonal, who had nothing to do with it, was accused of supporting the Military Dictatorship [1964-1985]. It was somewhat forgotten by history in the process of redemocratization in Brazil. It was thanks to the work of his children, through films and documentaries, that they placed Simonal where he deserves to be in the history of Brazilian music: as one of the most important black artists in the history of music, in context.”

On social networks, Internet users were moved by Simoninha’s tribute and reaction to the Show dos Famosos. Check out some posts:

