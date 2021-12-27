‘Don’t look up’: on the networks, characters from the film are compared to figures from Brazil

First in Netflix’s top 10 Brazil this Christmas, the movie “Don’t look up”, which tells the story of a comet about to collide with the Earth and destroy it, has yielded a series of comparisons with popular scenery figures Brazilian. This is because Adam McKay’s feature film, by focusing on the efforts of two scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) to convince governments and the world population of the gravity of the situation, explores themes such as denial, polarization and fake news, something that is widely seen during the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil.

Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’ Comedy: ‘There are many comparisons between this plot and the climate crisis’

On the networks, President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her chief of staff, son Jason Orlean (Jonas Hill), who deny the seriousness of the situation exposed by scientists, ended up being compared to President Bolsonaro and his son Carlos Bolsonaro.

‘Don’t look up’: the film and Brazil Photo: Internet reproduction

Scientist Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discovers the comet, has been compared to scientist Natalia Pasternak, one of the names who worked hardest to publicize the importance of measures to control the spread of the new coronavirus. Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) has been called Attila Iamarino (if you consider the early part of the film)