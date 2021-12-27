Dorval, one of the greatest idols in the history of Santos dies

One of the great idols of Santos Futebol Clube, former player Dorval died this Sunday (26). At 86 years of age, he was hospitalized at the Casa de Saúde in Santos (SP) with a delicate clinical condition, with a lot of coughing.

According to a note published on the Santos club website, the information about the death was confirmed by the niece of the former player who accompanied him. The wake will be at the Marble Hall, in Vila Belmiro, at a time that will still be announced. The club decreed seven days of mourning.



best right winger

Born in Porto Alegre, on February 26, 1935, Dorval Rodrigues arrived at Santos in 1957 and was considered by sports critics as the best right-winger in the Club’s history. In the 1960s, he formed the Attack of Dreams, alongside Mengálvio, Coutinho, Pelé and Pepe.

Among his achievements are the bi-championship of the Libertadores and the bi-world of 62 and 63, the Brazilians of 61, 62, 63, 64 and 65, and the Paulistas of 58, 60, 61, 62, 64 and 65. He played 612 games with the Santos shirt, the fifth highest participation among all the players, and scored 194 goals, being the sixth highest scorer in the history of Peixe.

Reverence

The president of Santos, Andres Rueda, lamented the loss of the idol. “Dorval is one of the unforgettable players who helped build this beautiful story for Santos. He deserves all the obeisances for his trajectory. Santos lost one of their biggest idols today”, he said, in a note published on the club’s website.

