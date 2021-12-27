Dorval, who formed Santos’ historic attack with Pelé, dies

At 86 years old, a former player was hospitalized at the Casa de Saúde de Santos and had a delicate clinical case

Brazilian football is in mourning. Died this Sunday (26) Dorval, idol of saints and teammate of Skin in the Brazilian football squad in the 60s.

At 86 years of age, Dorval was admitted to the Casa de Saúde in Santos and had a delicate clinical case. According to Santos, the idol of Fish I suffered a lot with a cough. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The wake will be held at the Salão de Marble, in Vila Belmiro. Santos decreed seven days of mourning for Dorval, who won the bid of the Libertadores Conmebol It’s from Club World Cup, in 62 and 63, in addition to five editions of Brazilian championship (61, 62, 63, 64 and 65) and six Paulista championship (58, 60, 61, 62, 64 and 65).

See below the statement from Santos:

One of the great idols of Santos FC, Dorval passed away this Sunday (26). At 86 years of age, he was hospitalized at the Casa de Saúde de Santos with a delicate clinical condition, with a lot of coughing. The information was confirmed by the former player’s niece, Sandra, who accompanied him. The wake will be at the Salão de Mármore, in Vila Belmiro, at a time to be announced. The Club decreed seven days of mourning.

Born in Porto Alegre, on February 26, 1935, Dorval Rodrigues arrived at Santos in 1957 and was considered by many to be the best right-winger in the Club’s history. In the 60s, he formed the Attack of Dreams, alongside Mengálvio, Coutinho Pelé and Pepe.

Among his achievements, the bi-championship of Libertadores and the bi-world of 62 and 63, the Brazilians 61, 62, 63, 64 and 65, and the Paulistas 58, 60, 61, 62, 64 and 65. He played 612 games with Santos shirt, the fifth highest participation among all players, and scored 194 goals, being the sixth highest scorer in the history of Peixe.

Dorval, idol of Santos Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

President Andres Rueda lamented the loss of the Club’s eternal idol. “Dorval is one of the unforgettable players who helped build this beautiful story for Santos. He deserves all the obeisances for his trajectory. Santos lost one of their biggest idols today”, he stated.