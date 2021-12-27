Dream of Corinthians, Suárez enters the sights of another team and could leave Atlético de Madrid, says the newspaper

Uruguay striker has contract with Atlético de Madrid until June 2022

With Cavani as the main target for 2022, the Corinthians does not fail to monitor other names. AND Luis Suarez is one of them. However, the helm may have competition.

According to the newspaper Sports World, the attacker of the Madrid’s athletic is in the crosshairs of Inter Miami, club of MLS and which is chaired by David Beckham.

With a contract until June 2022 at the Spanish club, the vehicle does not rule out a termination at the end of the current season.

Luisito did not end the year on a high. All in all, they are seven matches without marking. In total, 414 minutes without swinging the nets. The last goal was scored against the Valence, on the 7th of November.

Suarez celebrates goal for Atlético de Madrid Getty Images

Corinthians, which has Cavani, a compatriot of Suárez, as its main target for 2022, does not rule out options. The club from São Paulo seeks the help of investors to have a strong name in the attack for the dispute of Libertadores Conmebol.

Suárez joined Atlético de Madrid in 2020-21, after making history at Barcelona in six seasons. All in all, they are 62 matches and 29 goals scored.