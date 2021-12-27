“Drew me from rock bottom”

Preta Gil thanked Luciano Huck and said that she lived a very difficult year and that she only got back on her feet with the help of the program; Look

The singer Black Gil moved the viewers of the Sunday with Huck this Sunday (26) by breaking protocol and venting about the last few months.

She said that being invited by Luciano Huck to be judge of the Famous Show it was essential to get back on track after a year of many losses.

“This whole picture is a hug for me, it was a very difficult year for me, for all of us. I lost my best friend this year, my grandmother. Paulo Gustavo is a loss for all of us, but for me it was very painful. I cried. a lot in Luciano’s lap”, she said.

In the end, she was grateful for the opportunity and said that throwing herself at work helped her.

“This picture saved me, it really saved me. Because coming here every week, to work, took me out of rock bottom. Really. I’m so grateful.” she said.

GLORIA GROOVE SPEAKS OUT

The singer Gloria Groove became this Sunday (26) the great champion of Famous Show, picture of the Sunday with Huck. She gave a devastating performance, honored the singer Jennifer Lopez and was consecrated by the public that cast the vote of minerva.

“I’m an effeminate fag from Vila Formosa and I’m here in Domingão“she declared that she dedicated the victory to Paulo Gustavo, Marília Mendonça and MC Kevin.