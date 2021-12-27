Du Queiroz reveals gifts from fellow Corinthians and explains an unusual interview

Du Queiroz made his debut for Corinthians’ professional team on August 22, in a victory against Athletico-PR in the first round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Three months later, against the same opponent, he was elected Playmaker in the second match shift. At a young age, a short career and sudden success, he keeps everything in his memory. Between unexpected events, he even got a cell phone from Cassio and Gil.

“It’s an interesting story. When I got there at the professional, I had my cell phone totally destroyed, totally destroyed. I used this cell phone every time and every time the guys kept making fun of it: man, this cell isn’t enough, change that cell, for God’s sake,” recalled the young player in an interview with Spectacular sport, program of TV Globo.

Before making his debut on the first team, Du made a point of calling his home and letting his family know. Despite the surprise, they greatly celebrated the athlete’s achievement.

“I said: I’m going to the game. He (father) said: where’s the game? I imagined everything, except professional. Then I said: no, it’s professional. He was really happy”, he recalled.

After his first chances, the steering wheel received the Craque do Jogo award, given by TV Globo, in November. When it was time to say thanks, an unusual phrase: Du Queiroz thanked himself twice. The player revealed that it wasn’t a mistake, he acted out of thought inspired by a famous interview with singer Snoop Dogg, when he entered the Hall of Fame.

“The guys were calling me ‘me’, because I said I wanted to thank me second and thirdly me. I had seen this video on the internet (Snoop Dogg’s speech) and then I identified. At the time, I thought it was important I didn’t want to belittle the group’s work as I said in the interview, but I also didn’t want to belittle my work because if it wasn’t for me, I think that if it wasn’t 100% of my effort, it wouldn’t be possible to be there,” he guaranteed .

Du also commented on the time when he watched the games and saw his teammates only on television. Furthermore, he extolled the power of football to make dreams like yours come true.

“Until a while ago, I was watching them on television, celebrating, crying, and today I’m on their side. Football can provide that,” he celebrated.

