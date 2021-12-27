Elon Musk “lies” about living in a humble house and lives in a luxury mansion

Photo: Getty Images.

Elon Musk is living in an upscale mansion in Austin, Texas;

The property is owned by Ken Howery, Paypal’s co-founder entrepreneur;

In a Twitter post in June, Musk said he was living in a $50,000 home.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, spends a lot of time writing on Twitter, and sometimes he can report too much.

In June, the billionaire commented on the social network that he was living in a rented house in Boca Chica, in the state of Texas, USA, valued at US$50 thousand, about R$284,000 at the current price.

However, according to an American newspaper, the information is not true, and Musk is living in a luxury mansion in Austin, Texas, which is owned by Ken Howery, businessman co-founder of Paypal and former US ambassador in Sweden.

Read too:

In the tweet, the tycoon had said he was renting his main house in Boca Chica for $50,000.

However, the American newspaper points out that, for about a year, Musk has been living in a mansion measuring almost 743 square meters.

Howery bought the property in 2018 for US$12 million, or around R$68 million at the current price, which at the time was the most expensive in the Austin market.

It is unknown whether the richest man in the world would be paying rent to live in his friend’s mansion. According to anonymous sources, the billionaire looked for places to live in the North American city.

The main link between the two magnates is PayPal Holding, in which Howery is a co-founder and Musk served as an executive.

With information from Forbes.