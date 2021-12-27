Employee sues TikTok for trauma caused by violent videos

Photo: Getty Images.

Candie Frazier, TikTok Content Moderator, is suing the platform for trauma arising from her role;

The employee claims that she developed several traumas from watching videos of violence, school shootings, fatal falls and even cannibalism;

The moderator’s complaint also demonstrates extrapolated work routines and lack of psychological assistance.

On TikTok there are many violent videos camouflaged with seemingly harmless pranks. As a result, strong traumas can be generated to those who watch the images.

That’s why Candie Frazier, the platform’s content moderator, is filing a lawsuit against TikTok and its owner, the company ByteDance.

The employee says that, because of her role, she has been having trouble sleeping and that, when she finally does, she has terrible nightmares.

Frazier says he has developed several traumas from the videos he has to watch, that is, images of violence, school shootings, fatal falls and even cannibalism.

The employee’s complaint also demonstrates that moderators work in 12-hour shifts, having a lunch hour and two 15-minute breaks.

According to the complainant, because of the large volume of content produced, employees have no more than 25 seconds per video, and also have to watch about three to ten videos at the same time.

A company that offers the moderation service on major social networks has even said that the work could cause post-traumatic stress disorders, because of the time spent analyzing strong images.

With Frazier’s complaint, TikTok’s reputation is damaged, as the platform, together with Facebook and YouTube, created several guidelines to help with the role of content moderators, such as a four-hour workday and psychological assistance.

As an effect of the action, the moderator hopes that TikTok will pay compensation for psychological damage and provide a medical fund for employees who work watching the videos.

