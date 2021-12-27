Even with reservoirs under recovery, electricity bill cost should remain high in 2022 | Economy

Only the emergency measures adopted to avoid energy rationing this year and to help the electricity sector during the pandemic have left a bill of at least BRL 69 billion to be paid by consumers over the next five years, distributed as follows:

Covid-Account: loan made in 2020 to rescue the electricity sector from the effects of the pandemic. About 60 distributors joined the financing, which totaled BRL 14.8 billion. The amount is being paid by consumers, through a charge built into the electricity bill. The installments will be charged monthly until December 2025. The total interest rate of the operation was 3.79% + Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI, rate close to the Selic rate);

Water Scarcity Account: new loan, to be carried out in early 2022, to cover the extra costs to guarantee energy supply this year, when the country needed to import energy from Argentina and Uruguay and activate all the available thermal parks. The loan should be around BRL 15 billion, value of the deficit that must be left by the energy crisis. Amount will also be paid by consumers over five years, with interest; and

Simplified emergency auction: the government held a simplified auction for emergency purchase of reserve energy, with total contract value of BRL 39 billion. The energy will be delivered from May 1st of next year until December 31st, 2025 and paid by consumers. The auction was shrouded in controversy, as the average price was R$ 1,563.61 per megawatt hour (MWh), an amount considered high by experts.

In addition to the costs left by the pandemic and the energy crisis, there are additional factors putting pressure on the tariff, especially in 2022:

high fuel prices used by thermoelectric and nuclear power plants. Tariffs for Angra 1 and 2, for example, rose 40% from 2021 to 2022, due to the rise in nuclear fuel;

skyrocketing inflation rates, used to readjust sector contracts, in particular the General Market Price Index (IGP-M). The accumulated IGP-M from November 2020 to October 2021 was 21.72%, while the IPCA (official inflation of the country) accumulated in the same period was 10.67%;

high dollar, used as a reference for the tariff of energy produced by the Itaipu Binacional plant; and

high subsidies to be paid by energy consumers through the Energy Development Account (CDE), except for those with low incomes. Aneel proposes that consumers pay R$ 28.791 billion, through charges included in the electricity bill, to pay for subsidies granted by the government in the energy sector. If confirmed, the value will increase by 47%, from BRL 19.6 billion this year to BRL 28.8 billion in 2022.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is evaluating measures to reduce the tariff impact in 2022. The agency’s technical area sees the need for an average adjustment of 21%, taking into account the cost left by the water crisis and no mitigation measures.

According to Aneel, in addition to the Water Scarcity Account – which should reduce the tariff impact in 2022, but leave an interest-bearing bill to be paid in the coming years – at least three other measures are on the radar to reduce the increase in the electricity bill:

anticipation to 2022 of the contribution of funds from the capitalization of Eletrobras to reduce charges paid by consumers. Anticipation would be BRL 5 billion, but the value depends on the completion of privatization, which may not happen next year;

reduction of Itaipu debt service, estimated savings of $600 million in 2022;

; use of tax credits from federal PIS/Cofins taxes arising from unappealable legal actions. Estimated value of R$7.7 billion.

The agency did not say how much these measures should help to reduce the tariff impact.

Maurício Tolmasquim, a professor at UFRJ’s Energy Planning Program and former president of the Energy Research Company, says that, despite the momentary relief for electricity bills, the loans made by the sector actually end up pushing the problem forward.

“Of course, interest is levied on each of these debts, and you are only pushing the problem further. That leaves a problem for the next government to come, because these debts have a series of effects. It’s a kind of electric pedaling,” says Tolmasquim.

The professor also claims that the emergency auction was rushed, because he contracted energy for a very high price.

“It was a very expensive contract, thermal plants were contracted, most of them working all the time, with a tariff value of more than R$1,500 per MWh. Today, wind and solar auctions are at around R$ 100 and R$ 150. The traditional thermals [custam] less than R$400”, compares.

“Of course, thermal plants have advantages, they can be operated when necessary, but if the objective is to fill the reservoirs, you can generate energy with cheaper and renewable sources”, he adds.

According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), although the average contracting price for the emergency auction was R$ 1,563.61 per MWh, there was a discount – that is, the price to be paid by the government will be lower than the market value of energy.

According to the agency, the auction resulted in savings of BRL 474 million for consumers and R$5.2 billion in investments are planned.

For Adriano Pires, director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), Brazil is still very much hostage to the climate.

“Brazil is still very much hostage to the climate in the electricity matrix, with almost 65% of the energy generated being by water. We had a very large growth in wind generation, but that depends on wind.”

The specialist assesses that part of the bill left by the energy crisis could be smaller if the government had turned on cheaper thermoelectric plants, which charge around R$400 per MWh, beforehand.

“Back there, you could have turned on R$ 350, R$ 400 thermals to fill the reservoirs, which would have helped so that the crisis was not so deep and frightening in 2021, when you had to turn on R$ 2,000 thermals”, explains.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) states that since October 2020 the country has been connecting thermal plants in order to preserve water in the reservoirs, in addition to importing energy from Argentina and Paraguay.

Regarding the mitigation measures being studied by Aneel, Tolmasquim recalls that some were already adopted in 2020 and that it will not be possible to count on them forever. “These are punctual and uncertain measures,” he stated.