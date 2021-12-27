Ex-BBB Hariany Almeida pulls colorful panties and zooms in

Away from the spotlight since the end of The Farm 11, Hariany Almeida works as an influencer and businesswoman. In recent days, the girl who was expelled from the BBB 19, gave the talk by sharing new clicks, wearing a very thin and flashy lilac bikini.

With a full body, the artist who has more than ten million followers, she did it beautifully and left her full breasts to play with, with her belly all healed in evidence.

“A real killer of a woman, I’ve been with you since the BBB, and I’m very much in love with you”, confessed a young man. “Too cute, Ave Maria”, said the second. “Too much princess,” commented the third.

positive message

With a legion of admirers, Hariany Almeida recently took some time out of her activities to publish a photo in NY, with a optimistic and successful message.

“When you hand your dreams into God’s hands and trust you can hope that the best will always come to you, trust him, and believe in you, look how far I’ve come, thanks to him and thanks to me for believing so much!!! !! Ahhh and it makes my heart warm to see that you vibrate so much with each achievement of mine, you are everything”, she said, all smiles.

career plans

After conquering the first apartment in São Paulo, Hariany said in a conversation with Guys, who was really looking forward to launching her own clothing brand.

“Since I was young I have been very connected to fashion, having a brand was already an idea I had for a long time precisely because of this passion, I studied and worked a lot, I believe that now is the time to get down to business. I held the paper throughout the pandemic waiting for things to ease up and it was a great time to further mature the details, the brand is exactly my face. I’m very happy”, he revealed.

When asked about inspirations for the looks, she he said that he always thinks about the way he communicates. “My biggest inspiration was using fashion as a way to express myself to the world, I think the way we dress is a way to express ourselves, a lot of who we are ends up being reflected in the pieces we wear daily and I love that, for that the brand is not limited to beachwear, casual wear or a single segment, it has looks for every day, moods and styles. It will be a box of surprises and the limit is the sky”, he said.

Check out:

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ