Ex-BBB says she was threatened in confession after sex without a condom

Talita Arajo



spent years suffering from virtual stoning after leaving the



BBB15



, reality show of



TV Globo



.

In an interview with



splash



, of



Wool



, the ex-BBB recalled its participation in the most guarded house in the



Brazil



. The young woman got involved with



Rafael Licks



in the confinement and became known for starring in spicy scenes, live, under the comforter.

However, the girl from Goiás recalled that she was threatened by one of the global directors for having sex without a condom on the reality show after asking for the next day’s pill in confession on two occasions, in a short period of time.

The pill is an emergency contraceptive method, therefore, the medical protocol advises women to give an interval of six months between the pills, she needed to be examined by a doctor behind the scenes of the confinement to find out if she had become pregnant or contracted some type of disease sexually transmitted.

It is recommended that the morning-after pill be taken within 72 hours after unprotected sexual intercourse, as this will guarantee its effect, that is, to prevent the development of an unwanted pregnancy.

“The problem was that I asked for it twice in a row. A lot of people don’t know, but everything we need is in a pantry in the house. And there’s a door with a lock. The production has control of that lock. When we warmed up to go Finally, this door was either purposely locked or not. And we didn’t stop. That’s why this second time happened without protection,” he explained.

“One of the producers on the show was very angry with this whole story. He said, ‘We don’t babysit and I don’t want to hear any more stories about condoms, birth control, tomorrow’s pill. I want you to go outside and finish this story. I don’t. I want to hear one more peep about it, or else I’ll eliminate you from the program'”. Talita Arajo

The former sister also reported a very common problem that is lack of sexual orientation. “Due to a lack of sexual orientation, which I never received, I was unaware that I couldn’t take two pills the next day in less than six months. Can you judge a 22-year-old girl for not knowing this? No. Because no one taught me. I didnt know. For me it was a shock [o julgamento das pessoas]”he stated.

Once she was eliminated from the program with 60% of the votes,



talita



he lost his job, gave up his dream of being an airplane pilot and started dealing daily with name-calling and judgment. The public accused her of wanting to give the “belly blow”.

“It’s not today that women are judged on reality shows by their posture. Men do much worse and no one says anything. I met someone, had fun and had sexual intercourse. I was judged a lot for that. I heard barbarity about my relationship inside. Rafael will be a pattern of prince enchanted. I was called from a whore and a slut to a gold-digger who wanted to kick the belly – things that no woman should listen to. I am the owner and owner of my body,” she said.

“Society should care less about the woman who is having fun, and more about the woman who is being abused, abused and constantly suffocated.” Talita Arajo

Currently,



Arajo



, live in



Dublin



, at



Ireland



and works in a pub, a type of traditional bar in



Europe



. She was recently promoted from waitress to manager and says she has no plans to return to live in Brazilian territory.