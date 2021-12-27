Ex-BBB Talita Araújo remembers threat after sex without a condom on reality show

Talita Araújo and Rafael Licks met at BBB15. The young people had started dating in confinement and were known for starring in spicy scenes, live, under the duvet. About to debut the new season of the reality show, the girl from Goiás recalled in an interview a “threat” she received from one of the global directors for having sex without a condom.

“One of the show’s producers was very angry with this whole story. He said, ‘we’re not babysitters and I don’t want to hear any more stories about condoms, contraceptives, morning-after pills. I want you to go outside and finish this story. I don’t want to hear a peep about it anymore, or I’ll eliminate you from the program myself’”, Talita told in an interview with Splash, from UOL.

Talita 3 Talita and Rafael starred in hot scenes at BBB15Globe/Reproduction Talita 4 RED And they were reprimanded by the direction of the program for having sex without a condomGlobe/Reproduction Talita 2 RED Talita and Rafael met at BBB15Globe/Reproduction Talita 1 They started dating within the reality showGlobe/Reproduction 0

Talita was only 22 years old when she participated in the program, she says that the second time she had to ask for a pill, it was the fault of the production itself. “I asked [a pílula do dia seguinte] and the problem was that I asked twice in a row. A lot of people don’t know, but everything we need is in a pantry in the house. And it has a door with a lock. Production is in control of this lock. When we warmed up to go to the ‘finally’, this door was either purposely locked or not. And we didn’t stop. That’s why this second time happened without protection”.

Chauvinism

At the time, the social media court eliminated the participant with 60% of the vote. Upon leaving confinement, she discovered that she had lost her job and started dealing daily with name-calling. The same “criminalization” did not happen to Rafael Licks, with whom he continued to date for a while even after the end of the program on the Rio station. “Bitch, bitch, who wanted to take the belly shot.’ Criticisms were difficult to hear. Didn’t anyone stop to think that Rafael was having sex with me without a condom?”, asked Talita.

two weights and two measures

From the same edition as Talita and Rafael, the couple formed by Aline and Fernando also had sex without a condom at BBB15, but did not receive the same barrage of criticism as Talita. For her, there was social prejudice and racism. I don’t fit into a pattern of unquestionable beauty. I come from a poor family. I didn’t see anyone talking about Aline like I saw talking about me. I felt it on my skin and it hurt. It is a society that needs to learn to deal with differences and respect people”, he says.

Today, the ex-BBB lives in Ireland, in the city of Dublin, and works in a pub. There, Talita is dating an Irishman, the famous woman’s first serious relationship after she broke up with Rafael.