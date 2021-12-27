Ex-Corinthians remember bets on training and reveals goalkeeper who won more than R$ 2 thousand from Ronaldo Fenômeno with penalties

Ronaldo Fenômeno loved to bet against his Corinthians colleagues during training

Ronaldo Phenomeno arrived at Corinthians at the end of 2008 it was already well established, but with its competitiveness practically intact. One of the ways the ace used to motivate himself and also encourage his teammates was through challenges worth money during training.

“Ronaldo loves it, even today, he bets. I remember he bet a lot of penalty with the [goleiro] Julio Cesar [atualmente no Red Bull Bragantino]. And he gets too much penalty. I remember they kept betting, there were three penalties, Júlio had to take one. If he took one, he would pay R$50 or R$100. If Ronaldo did all three, Júlio had to pay R$100. I remember that once Júlio made more than R$2,000,” said Lulinha, to the ESPN.com.br.

The attacking midfielder does not forget the day he learned that he would be a teammate of the center forward at Corinthians, who had just gained access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

“It’s amazing. You’re always a fan of a person and, after a while, you notice that you go to see that person every day. Training with him, having lunch, drinking coffee. It’s something surreal, today I look back and I think I could have I remember when the news came out that he was right, I called my father, who is a fanatic for Ronaldo, and told him the news. We didn’t believe it,” he said.

Contrary to what one would expect from a great world football star, the young man’s first contact with the center forward was very simple.

“I remember on the first day of training, everyone was expecting. I remember he arrived and said: ‘Nice, Ronaldo.’ Pleasure, Lulinha, see if you remember my name in training, to pass the ball to me’. A very humble guy, because of so many achievements, stories, he treated everyone the same. It’s something I’ll take with me,” he said.