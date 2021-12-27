Ex-Poland coach criticizes Paulo Sousa’s ‘betrayal’ and says Flamengo won’t improve his Portuguese curriculum

Former Polish national team coach said the change will not boost the Portuguese curriculum

the imminent settlement of Paulo Sousa like Flamengo didn’t catch on Poland. After the president of the Polish Federation called the Portuguese’s behavior ‘irresponsible’, it was the turn of a former coach of the national team to detonate it.

Franciszek Smuda, who coached Poland between 2009 and 2012, criticized Paulo Sousa’s stance. For the coach, the Portuguese was a ‘traitor’.

“Any coach who leads a national team, regardless of country, has to aim to achieve something. If he were a coach with personality, he would never prefer to work in a league over a national team. Coaching a national team is the greatest honor a coach can have“.

“Paulo Sousa is not aware of this, but his curriculum will certainly not improve. This betrayal will be remembered and will, in the future, turn against him. I had never seen such a thing in the football world.“, completed.

At 51 years old, the Portuguese accumulates passages for clubs in Europe, especially in England. Paulo Sousa has already trained the QPR and the Leicester City, in addition to Swansea, from Wales.

In addition, he headed Videoton, from Hungary, Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, Basel, from Switzerland, Fiorentina, in Italy, Tiangin Quantian, from China, and the Bordeaux, in France.