Expectation of lower demand for steel in 2022 weighs on ore

Iron ore lost ground amid expectations of a surplus in raw material next year.

In Singapore, futures contracts fell 5.4% on Monday, the biggest drop in a month, after six weeks of gains. Iron ore was boosted by measures by Chinese authorities to support the real estate sector, as well as expectations of further fiscal stimulus and projections of a resumption of steel production this month.

“We believe that overall supply and demand for iron ore will decline further in 2022,” China International Capital Corp analysts Zhilu Wang and Chaohui Guo said in a report. (CICC). According to them, steel consumption in 2022 could fall 1.2% compared to the previous year, under the weight of the slowdown in the construction sector and the government’s carbon targets, in addition to the increase of 25 million tons in shipments by the largest mining companies .

The comments echo forecasts by the China Metal Industry Research and Planning Institute that steel consumption could shrink by 4.7% in 2022.

Still, “if real estate investment recovers more than expected or restrictions on steel production are weaker than expected, iron ore prices could remain above $100,” said CICC analysts.

Covid’s situation in China also weighs on the markets. Over the weekend, the country recorded the highest number of local coronavirus cases since January. An outbreak in Shaanxi province is beginning to challenge the Chinese government’s Covid zero policy.

Iron ore was losing 4.1% to $122.15 a ton at 2:57 pm Singapore, after rising 6.3% last week. Prices in Dalian also fell, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil futures eased in Shanghai.

