Father and two sons die after Christmas tree catches fire in the US

Eric King, 41, and two children, Liam and Patrick, died after a fire broke out at the family’s home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The tragedy occurred in the early hours of this Saturday and the flames started in the pine tree that decorated the house at Christmas. Two of the family’s dogs also failed to survive the accident. Eric’s wife Kristin and the couple’s eldest son Brady survived.

“The fire started in a Christmas tree. We’re still not sure if it was electricity or the possibility that the tree was too dry that caused the accident,” fire chief Doug Wilhelm told CNN.

The King family home was destroyed after the Christmas tree caught fire Photo: Reproduction/KYW via CNN

Rescue teams arrived at the house around 1:22 am. Rescuers had to make several attempts to enter the home because of the magnitude of the fire. All five family members were sleeping on the second floor when the flames started.

“It was very dangerous to enter the front of the building with the fire. The front door and front window were blocked and the fire was raging through the house at that point. It was very difficult for the firefighters to make a safe entry. It took a while,” Wilhelm said.

In a statement, the Quakertown Community School District described the situation as “devastating for the district community and for the Quakertown area in general.”

“Eric, Kristin and their boys were very active in the community and the kind of people who make this a special place to live. The School District sends its heartfelt condolences to the King family and their many friends and relatives. The Administration is in the process of rolling out. from a support hotline,” the statement said.

A virtual kitty was created to help the family. The initial goal was to raise US$ 20,000, but the total donated has already exceeded US$ 400,000.