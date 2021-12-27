FC Seoul does not show interest and Abel already ‘negotiates’ the departure of a Palmeiras striker

THE palm trees is one of the teams that has been stirring up the transfer market the most, especially looking for strong reinforcements aiming at the Club World Cup, which is scheduled for the beginning of February. The team commanded by Abel Ferreira knows of the need to add quality to the squad, precisely because of some mistakes made during the last season, even guaranteeing the Libertadores title.

Even aware that it is necessary to be attentive to news, the board has also been taking care of the athletes who are already in the squad, but who may end up leaving Palestra Itália after proposals coming from abroad. In addition to names that are already known to the people of Palmeiras, another attacker, who is not in the plans, must follow directions far from Verdão.

Its about Gabriel Barbosa, which should not be used by the Portuguese, but FC Seoul, the team he was on loan for this season, will not exercise a purchase option. On the other hand, clubs in the country want the player on loan and have sent proposals, in other words, the most advantageous should end up being the young man’s destiny.

Before going to Korean football, the 22-year-old played for Paysandu at the beginning of this season and was featured in winning the Paraense Championship. With the sector with more experienced options and the arrival of Rafael Navarro, the opportunities wouldn’t knock on the door, that is, the trend is for it to be traded again.

It is important to note that Gabriel already has experience in Europe, as he was part of Spal’s U-19 team, but he was even related to some games in the Italian Championship, playing in the Primavera 2 Championship, a second division of the Italian championship in the category, playing 20 matches for the team and scoring six goals, that made him the team’s top scorer in the national competition.