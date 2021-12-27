Federation eliminates Paris FC and Lyon after French Cup game incidents | french football

The Disciplinary Commission of the French Football Federation punished Paris FC and Lyon with the elimination of the French Cup by the incidents that occurred in the match between the two, 10 days ago. The entity did not reschedule the game and decided that both were defeated on penalties. With that, Nice, which would be the opponent of an eventual winner, advanced to the round of 16.
The riot took place at the Sebastien Charlety stadium in the French capital. The game was tied 1-1 and, during the break, hooded Lyon fans threw flares at their rivals. A clash with security officials broke out, and a mob invaded the lawn to escape the fray. The match was not resumed.
- Lyon says he will punish those responsible for confusion
Lyon fans light flares and fire at Paris FC fans at the start of the French Cup game’s confusion — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP
The French Federation also imposed other punishments on the two clubs. See a summary:
- Defeat on penalties in the French Cup match against Lyon
- Five games without an audience in the next five official matches
- Fine of 10 thousand euros (BRL 64 thousand)
- Defeat on penalties for Paris FC in the French Cup
- Ban on the presence of their fans in away games in all competitions in France, including Ligue 1, until the end of the season
- Exclusion from the 2022/23 French Cup in case of recurrence of cases of fan violence
- Fine of 52 thousand euros (BRL 333 thousand)
- Costing the repair works for the damage at the Sebastien Charlety stadium
Neither of the two clubs has spoken yet after the announcement of the decisions. In an official statement the day after the episode, Lyon had already announced that they would not allow their fans to attend away games. In addition, the club has pledged to assist in the investigation to identify and punish fans who participated in the riot.
The incident was another recent episode of violence in French football. In August, Nice fans threw objects on the lawn in a match against Olympique de Marseille, in a match that was also interrupted and played later, with closed gates.
Fans invade the pitch after a scuffle with Lyon fans in the stands at a match against Paris FC in the French Cup — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP
In November, Lyon’s derby against Olympique de Marseille was interrupted after a bottle is thrown at Payet’s head. The match will be played again, with the gates closed, and Peter Bosz’s team lost a point in the French Championship table.
This episode provoked meetings between French government and football authorities to discuss new security measures.