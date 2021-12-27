Felipe Neto vents on social media and counters being a cookie

Felipe Neto rebutted and criticized hate messages and attacks he received on the internet after making an outburst on Instagram Stories. The youtuber asked for a period of time for “the things that have to happen, happen”.

The businessman did not specify the reason.

However, after giving the first explanation and asking respect for the position, Felipe Neto had to rebut the hate on top of the post. He claims he was called a “cookiemaker” — slang for someone who purposely seeks attention and likes for catchy posts.

Biscuit is the pu** that gave birth, a bunch of people without love, without affection and without attention in life. In my stories I’m talking to my fans who care about me. If you’re neither, I’m not posting it to you, goddamn goddamn bastards. Felipe Neto

Felipe also said that whoever calls him a cookie is because he only consumes that on social media.

Once again, he asked for respect for the moment he is passing.

“Respect the moment of others. And and don’t follow and don’t know who it is, just shut up, bro,” he added.

YouTuber defined the post by rebutting “idiot people who don’t follow me and keep commenting because they saw it on a gossip site”.