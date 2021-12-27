Fell again?! Claro customers report instabilities in services this Monday (27)

Yadunandan Singh

More than five thousand Claro users reported problems with the operator’s services, including a failure in the Internet and TV signal, as well as inability to access the website and application. This is the second time in just a month that the company has registered massive instability.

According to the website Downdetector, which monitors problems in digital services, the instability began around 8:00 am on Sunday (26) and peaked at 20:30. An even bigger peak was identified at 7:40 am this Monday (27).

In the comments registered on Downdetector, some Claro customers claim to have contacted the company through the Call Center and to have been informed about a 24-hour period for regularization. Others claim to have even managed to make contact with the operator.

miguel duarte • 12 hours ago
I can’t recharge through *1052# at all

Also according to the monitoring website, the cities most affected by instability in services are São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Curitiba, Campinas, Belo Horizonte, Dublin and Salvador.

On Twitter, customers declare that not even the top-up service is working and claim to have been without internet access for 20 hours. Claro has not commented on the reports so far.

Are you a Claro customer and have you also experienced instability in the operator’s services? Share your experience in the comments!

