Fell again?! Claro customers report instabilities in services this Monday (27)

More than five thousand Claro users reported problems with the operator’s services, including a failure in the Internet and TV signal, as well as inability to access the website and application. This is the second time in just a month that the company has registered massive instability. According to the website Downdetector, which monitors problems in digital services, the instability began around 8:00 am on Sunday (26) and peaked at 20:30. An even bigger peak was identified at 7:40 am this Monday (27).

In the comments registered on Downdetector, some Claro customers claim to have contacted the company through the Call Center and to have been informed about a 24-hour period for regularization. Others claim to have even managed to make contact with the operator. miguel duarte • 12 hours ago

I can’t recharge through *1052# at all Also according to the monitoring website, the cities most affected by instability in services are São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Curitiba, Campinas, Belo Horizonte, Dublin and Salvador. On Twitter, customers declare that not even the top-up service is working and claim to have been without internet access for 20 hours. Claro has not commented on the reports so far.

Hire more decent software engineers, your application is the ultimate. It’s the second day that I try to access the Claro Flex app and there’s a problem. — Walber Araújo 🇧🇷 (@WalberBR0) December 26, 2021

@ClaroBrasil what is this thing that doesn’t work the app, or the website, or the *1052# and not even talking to the customer service, I’m getting it!? What a bad service! I can’t even put recharge because the recharge means don’t work! Get this straightened out! — Maina Antonia (@Maina_Antonia) December 27, 2021

No cell phone recharge system since 9 am. With what light you always stay in the dark — Laura Cardoso 💕💕🦋🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@Laura_la_car) December 26, 2021

Being able to return, I would change the operator. Claro’s service is terrible. 20h without Internet and no satisfaction. — lucasvianna (@lucasannaiv) December 26, 2021

I can’t access *1052# I’m all day trying to renew my dear one and I can’t, help me Sure — Ana Paula (@AnaSalvaterre) December 26, 2021