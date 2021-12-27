Fenerbahçe shows interest and negotiates with Grêmio to hire Ferreirinha striker

Turkish club monitors the 23-year-old striker. Fine is BRL 51 million

Recasting the cast for 2022, when the Serie B, The Guild can see one of its main jewels go to Turkey. Ferreira is on the radar of Fenerbahce.

THE ESPN found that the Turkish club is interested in hiring the striker. However, to stay with the 23-year-old, Fenerbahçe will have to open their coffers.

This is because Ferreira’s termination fine is 8 million euros, about BRL 51 million. The Brazilian and Turkish teams have already started negotiations.

If the deal goes through, Grêmio, as it has 50% of the economic rights of the player, would keep BRL 25.5 million.

The harassment on top of the attacker has been recurrent. In the last transfer window, Ferreira was targeted by Al-Ain, the UAE, and the Atlanta United, gives MLS.

However, he stayed in Porto Alegre and participated in the campaign at Brazilian championship which culminated in the third relegation of the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

Ferreira has a contract until December 2023. The player, who will turn 24 on December 31, arrived at Tricolor in 2020. In all, he entered the field 97 times and scored 19 goals.