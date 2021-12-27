Monique Mello – 18:44 | updated on 12/26/2021 19:06



Sertanejos Fernando and Maiara broke up again Photos: AgNews // Reproduction/Instagram

Massage therapist Francieli Padilha, appointed as the pivot of the new breakup of country people Fernando Zor and Maiara, decided to speak out. In a series of stories on Instagram, she complained of being massacred by the singers’ fan clubs and claims that she had no involvement with Fernando.

– The people are laying firewood on me, but they should be saying this to Fernando, not to me. I am a single mother, I have two children, I help to take care of my mother who has cancer, I work, I study, I try a lot. And the guys are judging me, telling me a lot – reported the biomedical student.

Francieli tells that Fernando, together with his partner Sorocaba, was doing a show in the city of Guarapuava, Paraná, last Thursday (23). She was at the event – ​​but not specifically for the duo’s show – when she was called by Fernando to take the stage.

– He [Fernando Zor] I was doing a show in town, and I didn’t go to that show. I was at this ballad, at a table facing the stage. I filmed Fernando singing and, out of nowhere, he asked me to go dancing with him and also see his box. He was very drunk. We took a picture together – he told.

Francieli even posted videos showing the moment she was asked to dance on stage with the artist. She says she was not aware of the status of the relationship between the countryman and Maiara, and he even told her he was single.

– I didn’t even know they were back. For me, he said he was single. I didn’t even know you were together. It seems ping pong the relationship between the two – shot.

Francieli posted videos of the moment when Fernando Zor called her on stage Photo: Reproduction/Instagram stories

Despite the singer’s advances, the massage therapist guarantees that nothing happens and that, in fact, he went out with another woman in town. She, in turn, left the show with a friend.

– Anyway, we didn’t go out together. I left with my friend. I’m getting a lot of threats from fan clubs. He tried to be with me, but I would never do that. He was (sic) very loose, must have many videos of him at the club – he said.

To columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Francieli revealed that she was afraid of being sued by Fernando & Sorocaba, having been threatened by the duo’s team.

– I suggest that you speak and act with the truth regarding the fact that there was nothing between you and Fernando, under penalty of answering for false information and defamation – they told her.

