Ferrán Torres is undergoing exams and could be announced by Barcelona on Monday | spanish football

Barcelona can confirm their first winter market reinforcement even before the transfer window opens in January. Forward Ferrán Torres is undergoing medical examinations in Catalonia this Monday morning and could be announced by the club in the coming hours, according to Spanish media.

The Manchester City player has been in Barcelona since last Sunday, when he was not related to the clash between his team and Leicester – he is still recovering from a broken foot. The Spaniard arrived at a clinic to carry out the exams in the first hours of this Monday, with the approval being enough for his hiring to be made official.

According to “Marca”, if Barça announce the arrival of Ferrán Torres this Monday, he should already start training at CT Blaugrana on Tuesday – when the athletes return from the Christmas break. However, it can only be listed for official matches from January 1st, when the European winter transfer window will open.

Trained at the base of Valencia and with passages in the lower categories of the Spanish team, Ferrán Torres will arrive at Barcelona after a frustrated experience at Manchester City. The 21-year-old was a request from coach Pep Guardiola at the start of the 2020/21 season, but did not get the desired space in English football.

“If you’re not happy, you should leave,” says Guardiola of Ferrán Torres

Ferrán Torres will leave Manchester City after a season and a half — Photo: Getty Images