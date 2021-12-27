fight anemia and improve your overall health

Food helps us to strengthen our bodies, thus allowing good results for our health. However, there are diseases or ailments that require them to be consumed in order to have a better development. So, check which are the iron rich foods, this Sunday, December 26, at Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, we separated some of them.

Iron rich foods they are great for protecting the body from failure, anemia, and also making it work even better. However, it is essential that you follow the reading to learn more about it.

Importance of foods rich in iron

As discussed earlier, foods rich in iron prevent many illnesses. However, the reason behind this feat is because this component contributes greatly to the transport of oxygen in the body. Therefore, the formation of red blood cells and attention to immunity.

For this reason, iron is very important when there is bleeding or health problems that require the production of red blood cells. Although it is a common element in animal foods, vegans and vegetarians can rest assured that there are also plant sources for its absorption.

oysters

One of the main sources of iron is oysters, as they are a source of phosphorus that helps in the care and protection of bones and teeth. In addition, it is a food that has selenium and vitamin C, contributing to the antioxidant sector and protecting against free radicals.

tofu

Increasingly present in the daily lives of Brazilians, tofu is a food that has a lot of iron and vegetable protein. Originating from soy, it looks like a cheese with a slightly different flavor. This food is widely present in vegan and vegetarian cuisine.

Liver

Beef liver is excellent for those who have anemia problems and need quick absorption of iron. So, in addition to vitamins and compounds related to iron, they have vitamins A, B12, B5, B6 and C, folate and zinc. Making this food an excellent tool for absorbing nutrients and vitamins.

Grains are foods rich in iron

Lastly, our last item from iron rich foods are the grains. Thus, the consumption of lentils, black beans and carioca are excellent alternatives to consume protein, iron and many vitamins and minerals.

