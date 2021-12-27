FII Central: most recommended funds rise up to 17% in December, Vinci Fulwood will invest R$263m in MG; ifix advances

(IR_Stone/ Getty Images)

The last week of the year begins with a slight relief in the projection for the country’s official inflation, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, released this Monday (27). According to the document, the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should close the year at 10.02% – compared to expectations of a 10.04% increase in the last week (read more throughout the REIT Center).

Another highlight of the week is the performance of the most recommended real estate funds for December, which follows the appreciation of most FIIs in the month. During the period, the IFIX, the index that brings together the most traded funds on the Stock Exchange, rose by 6%.

The five most recommended funds by brokers and compiled by InfoMoney they operate with gains ranging from 2.7% to 17%, as is the case with Bresco Logístico (BRCO11), which for four months has been leading the list of the most suggested.

Bresco currently has more than 51,000 shareholders and a net worth of R$1.6 billion. The fund has 11 properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 446 thousand square meters. According to the management report, the fund recently zeroed the vacancy.

Check out the performance of the five most recommended funds for December below:

ticker Background Segment Recommendations Change in December (%) Variation in 2021 (%) 12-month change (%) BRCO11 Bresco Logistics Logistics 8 17.06 -7.70 -8.94 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Retail 5 7.79 -4.21 -2.22 HGCR11 CSHG Receivables Receivables 4 4.30 14.35 15.20 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income Receivables 5 3.08 22.60 24.15 TRXF11 TRX Real Retail / Logistics 5 2.70 7.47 8.43

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends. The reference quotation is on 12/23/2021.

Sources: Economatica and brokerages (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

On average, the most recommended funds by brokers for December rose 6.99%, above the performance of Ifix in the month.

In this Monday’s (27th) session, Ifix operates in the positive field. At 11:10 am, the index rose 0.37%, to 2,734 points. In the previous session, the indicator recorded gains of 0.66%.

This Monday’s biggest highs (27):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PATL11 Homeland Logistics Hybrid 2.96 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others 2.62 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. Mob. 1.99 XPPR11 XP Properties Others 1.98 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 1.8

Biggest casualties this Monday (27):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. Mob. -1.7 FLMA11 Continental Square Faria Lima Hybrid -1.29 HGPO11 CSHG Prime Corporate Slabs -0.83 ALZR11 Alliance Trust Income Logistics -0.67 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistics Logistics -0.57

Source: B3

Vinci Fulwood wants to invest R$ 263 million in a warehouse in Extrema and XP Malls concludes the purchase of a stake in Estação BH

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Vinci Fulwood (VFDL11) signals investment of R$ 263 million in a warehouse in Extrema

The Vinci Fulwood Desenvolvimento Logístico fund signed on Friday (24) a commitment to purchase 50% of land in Extrema (MG) for the construction of the logistics condominium “Infinity Business Park”.

The project, which will have more than 200 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), will be developed by the fund and the planned investment is R$ 263 million.

According to the project, the space will have a high construction standard, such as a ceiling height of 12 meters, a floor load capacity of 6 tons per square meter, a fire protection system (sprinklers) and a sewage treatment plant.

The future shed will also feature a 24-hour security system, truck and car enclosure and the possibility of dividing the property into several modules.

An important logistical corridor, the city of Extrema is crossed by the Fernão Dias highway, which links Belo Horizonte (MG) to the State of São Paulo. The region has been attracting large companies such as Magazine Luiza, Privalia, Tok&Stok, Mercado Livre, Panasonic, DHL, Centauro and Johnson & Johnson.

If the transaction is confirmed, the land for the “Infinity Business Park” will be the third acquisition made by Vinci Fulwood, who had already purchased a property in Extrema and another in Rio de Janeiro. The spaces represent approximately 94.5% of the fund’s capital.

XP Malls (XPML11) concludes purchase of interest in Estação BH mall

Last week, the XP Malls fund completed the acquisition of 40% of the Estação BH shopping mall, located in the Venda Nova neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

The contract was signed in October and provides for the payment of R$ 150 million for participation in the commercial complex. Of this amount, the fund disbursed R$93 million and the remaining amount will be divided into four other payments.

Opened in 2012 and with a GLA of 37 thousand square meters, Estação BH has more than 200 stores, including leisure and entertainment options. The space will be the first mall in Minas Gerais in the XP Malls portfolio, which already has 12 other commercial complexes.

The fund estimates that the result of the acquisition in the first year of operation will increase the annual distribution of dividends by approximately R$ 0.48 per share.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (27):

ticker Background Income (BRL) BTAL11 BTG Pactual Agro 0.84%

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Projection for inflation in 2021 has a slight decline

The last Focus Bulletin of 2021 was published by the Central Bank this Monday morning (27) and brought, as highlights, the decrease in market projections for the variation of inflation and Brazilian gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021.

Now, specialists consulted by the Brazilian monetary authority consider, on average, that the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should end the year at 10.02% – compared to expectations of a 10.04% increase last week. The GDP should advance 4.51%, a number lower than the 4.58% brought in the last Focus Bulletin.

In both cases, the new projections reinforce trends presented in recent weeks. The IPCA has its third forecast reduction for the year – after 35 consecutive weeks of high. The GDP, in turn, is in its eleventh week of low projections.

Read more:

