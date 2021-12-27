Final battle with Spider-Man and Wolverine

Doctor Strange 2, which has the epic subtitle “In the Multiverse of Madness“, hits theaters in May 2022, basically six years after the release of the first movie, which was released in November 2016.

This time between the original film and the sequel is much longer than the average for Marvel Studios, and during this time Doctor Strange 2 ended up going through some significant changes, like the change of director.

Out of Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film, and into Sam Raimi, the director responsible for the original Spider-Man trilogy and also some horror movies, such as the classic trilogy A crazy night and also Drag me to Hell.

Recently the film went through remakes, which according to the THR, were to add new cameos through the multiverse. inspired by Loki and Spider-Man: No Return Home, Marvel would have excited at the idea of ​​leaving Doctor Strange 2 even more epic.

And now, after the remakes have been completed, a possible leak in the 4chan may have revealed what all these amazing participations of Doctor Strange 2, which would take place during the final battle of the film. Follow it below.

BEWARE of possible SPOILERS from Doctor Strange 2!

According to the possible leak, the final battle of Doctor Strange 2 will happen in a kind of Void, a concept presented in Loki’s series. Doctor Strange will end up trapped in this reality with several other characters, which we already know from other movies.

The characters will fight Shuma-Gorath and his army of demonic beings, who have a mission to erase all these characters from existence. and that’s where Doctor Strange 2 will feature its own version of the Avengers.

Next to the wizard, for example, there will be some X-Men characters, like the Magneto by Ian McKellen, the Storm of Halle Berry, the Cyclops of James Marsden and the main star of the show: the Wolverine, played again by Hugh Jackman.

Actor Eric Bana will reprise his role as Bruce Banner, from the controversial 2003 film. However, it will be revealed that this version of the character has failed to transform into the Hulk since the events of his solo film.

Nicolas Cage will reprise his role as Johnny Blaze, who initially refuses to help, but then transforms into Ghost Rider and joins the fight. The character will be quite powerful and, according to the leak, will steal all the scenes and will even quote Mephisto.

THE Spider man from Tobey Maguire will also be in the final battle, but unfortunately the actor won’t be seen and we’ll only hear his voice, with all scenes of the hero being masked. The hero’s focus during the battle will be to save the helpless variants that are in the Void.

Remember that this information is not confirmed, and we should consider this leak only as rumor. But what did you think of what you read? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call. ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

