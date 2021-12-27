Financial market reduces inflation estimate and also forecast for GDP growth in 2021 | Economy

Financial market economists again reduced their inflation estimate for 2021 and once again forecast a lower increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (27) by the Central Bank (BC). The data was collected last week, in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

According to the BC, analysts’ projection for inflation in 2021 dropped from 10.04% to 10.02%. It was the third week in a row for the indicator to fall.

If the forecast is confirmed, it will be the first time since 2015 that inflation has reached double digits. At the time, inflation was 10.67%.

The center of the inflation target in 2021 is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%. Therefore, the market projection is equivalent to more than double the central inflation target.

For 2022, the financial market maintained its inflation estimate at 5.03%. The inflation forecast remains above the target system ceiling for next year (5%).

The central inflation target for 2022 is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

2021: Year of high interest, inflation and dollar and spending cap maneuvering

The financial market also reduced its GDP growth forecast for this year, which went from 4.58% to 4.51%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2022, market analysts reduced their forecast for GDP growth from 0.50% to 0.42%. Earlier this year, analysts forecast a 2.5% increase for the economy next year.

Financial market economists maintained the expectation for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 11.50% per year for the end of 2022, which presupposes an increase in the economy’s basic interest rate next year.

After seven consecutive increases, the Selic rate is currently at 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years.

Dollar: the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.60 to R$ 5.63. Towards the end of 2022, it increased from R$ 5.57 to R$ 5.60 per dollar.

Trade balance: for the trade balance balance (resulting from total exports less imports), the projection for 2021 rose from US$ 59.09 billion to US$ 59.15 billion as a positive result. For next year, the estimate dropped from US$ 55.25 billion to a US$ 55 billion surplus.

Foreign investment: the report’s forecast for the entry of foreign direct investment in Brazil this year rose from US$ 51.25 billion to US$ 52 billion. For 2022, the estimate went from US$ 57.55 billion to US$ 58 billion.