Find out where to get vaccinated against flu and covid-19 this week in Recife

Sixteen communities in the capital of Pernambuco receive the itinerant vaccination against covid-19 and flu from the Recife City Hall between this Monday (27) and Wednesday (30). In the morning (9:00 am to 12:00 pm) and in the afternoon (1:00 pm to 4:00 pm), the professionals of the Health Department of Recife will carry out an active search of residents who are within the profile to receive the first dose of the vaccine or those who are within the deadline for the second dose, those with delayed doses or who can already take the booster, and for those who have not yet taken the immunizing against influenza this year.

The action of the Recife City Hall began in August and has already visited 185 locations. This week, communities benefiting from itinerant vaccination include: Areias, UR-02, Cohab, Dois Unidos, Arruda, Prado, Bongi, Alto José Bonifácio, Ibura, Dois Unidos and Campina do Barreto.

According to the management, the locations are chosen based on occupation, vulnerability and difficult access criteria. During the activities, Sesau teams register people at Conecta Recife and apply the dose at the same time, with no need for scheduling.

To receive the vaccine, residents must have a photo ID and proof of residence. Those who do not have proof of residence or electoral address can use a self-declaration of residence, which was created specifically for this action.

Check the schedule:

MONDAY (12/27):

Vila Tamandaré Community – Rua Dr Gil Rodrigues dos Santos, 44, Areias (Morning)

UR02 – Av. Santos, 170, Cohab – Maria’s Ballroom – Before the Compesa building (Morning and Afternoon)

TUESDAY (12/28)

Córrego do Sargento – Córrego do Sargento, 02, Dois Unidos (Morning)

Beira Rio Housing Complex – Rua das Moças, 450, Arruda – Landmark: Lava Jato do Evandro (Afternoon)

Berardo Community – 61 Antonio de Sá Street – Prado (Cana Street) – Berardo Residents Association (Morning and Afternoon)

Bongi Community – Rua Dona Maria Augusta Nogueira, 145, Bongi (Morning)

Alto José Bonifácio Community – Rua Doutor Benevenuto Teles Neto, Alto José Bonifácio – José Bonifácio Residents Association (Morning)

Promised Land – Rua José Brasileiro Vila Nova, s/n, Paz e Amor, Ibura – Galpão IFC (Morning)

WEDNESDAY (12/29)

Córrego do Curió – Rua da Liberdade, Dois Unidos (Morning)

Campina do Barreto – Rua Griseirio, 17, Campina do Barreto – Reference point: Next to the USF Sister Terezinha (Afternoon)

Alto do Mandu Community – Rua Bacuri, 273 – Alto do Mandu (Morning)

Community of Crab – Rua Zeferino, 125 – Ilha do Retiro (Morning)

Vila São Miguel Community – Rua Aprígio Alves, 32, Afogados. (Mission of Peace Church) (Morning)

Camboriu Community – Rua Camboriu, N° 149, Vasco da Gama – Residents’ Association – Reference point: Barraca de Seu Neco (Morning)

Três Carneiros Alto – Avenida Tiradentes, s/n, Três Carneiros Alto, Cohab – Clube de Mães (Morning and Afternoon)

THURSDAY (12/30):

Rua: Anita, 48, in União block – Bairro da Macaxeira – Reference: Campo da União (Morning and Afternoon)