First famous to catch Covid, Gabriela Pugliesi is infected again

Gabriela Pugliesi, a 36-year-old digital influencer, is infected with coronavirus for the second time. She announced the positive test on Saturday (25) and said she spent Christmas in quarantine.

In March 2020, Pugliesi was the first famous person in Brazil to be infected with the virus.

Read more:

1. Bolsonaro’s election bet, Auxílio Brasil still hasn’t improved the president’s performance

2. VIDEO: in Altas Horas, Marieta Severo talks about exile in Italy with Chico during the dictatorship

3. STJ will analyze Lula’s action against Deltan by PowerPoint; know when

The influencer has no symptoms. She discovered the disease while taking a test to travel abroad.

“I took the test three times to be sure and it was positive. I’m feeling absolutely nothing, zero symptoms”, he published.

Gabriela Pugliesi has already taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. “There is an alert for everyone to take the test”, he recommended.

With information from Veja

Publications shared since Dec. 22 contend that World Health Organization (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom is said to have said that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines are being used “to kill children.” WHO explained that the director hesitated to pronounce the first syllable of the word “children” in English and recalled that it supports the immunization of all age groups.

Keep reading.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link