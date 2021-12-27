Flamengo’s new coach will be fined R$1.9 million against Poland and wanted time to talk to Lewandowski

Portuguese coach negotiates his departure from the national team and will sign a two-year contract with the rubro-negro club

THE Flamengo reached a two-year deal with Paulo Sousa and it’s just the coach’s dissolution with the Poland to make the agreement official. But the news leak made the technician’s plans go to ground.

The captain’s intention was to talk to all the players before leaving the national team and heading to Brazil. It is a special chat would be made with Robert Lewandowski, captain and main name of the team. However, the contact, if made, will be after public knowledge of the agreement with Flamengo.

To leave the Polish national team, Paulo Sousa will have to pay a termination fine of 300 thousand euros, approximately R$1.9 million. The relationship with the federation is not good, especially after the president of the entity, Cezary Kulesza, detonate the coach and call him irresponsible for the deal with the cariocas.

In negotiations with the Portuguese, Flamengo will sign for two years with the coach. In addition, it will allow the professional to work with a more robust technical committee, unlike what happened with Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho, both only with assistants. In all, Sousa will have six members on the technical committee.

Flamengo’s intention is to have Paulo Sousa already in re-presentation of the club, scheduled for January 10, at Ninho do Urubu. The coach will stay in Europe for a few days to streamline bureaucratic issues and finalize the move.

At 51, he accumulates tickets for clubs in Europe, especially in England. Paulo Sousa has already trained the QPR and the Leicester City, in addition to Swansea, from Wales.

In addition, he headed Videoton, from Hungary, Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, Basel, from Switzerland, Fiorentina, from Italy, Tiangin Quantian, from China, and the Bordeaux, in France.