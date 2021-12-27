Flemish | Leaving rivals behind, Flamengo is one of the three teams with the most Supporters in Brazil

Among the three teams with the most Supporters, Rubro-Negro has a project to reach even more members in 2022 and who knows, to be the leader in the category

Owner of the biggest fans in Brazil, according to surveys, Flamengo draws attention in the number of partner-fans. In the idea of ​​managers and fans, the number and St’s of Mengão could and should be greater. Even smaller than expected, the asset is one of the most revenue-generating for the Rio team. Despite the pandemic, Rubro-Negro remains in the ‘top-3’ Brazilian clubs with more members.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Flamengo’s numbers in relation to partner-fans have decreased. That’s because many subscriptions were canceled due to closed gates. In the meantime, Rubro-Negro lost the lead, but still remains among the top three teams with more ST’s in Brazil, ahead of Grêmio and Vasco.

With just over 66 thousand members, Flamengo closes the ‘top-3’, only behind Atlético-MG -current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions- which has more than 73 thousand. The leader is Internacional with 75 thousand members. The only occasion that the club from Rio Grande do Sul was not the leader happened in 2019, when Fla had a boom on account of Libertadores.

TOP-5 CLUBS WITH MORE PARTNERS:

International: 75,000

Atlético-MG: 73,241

Flemish: 66,336

Guild: 64,000

Vasco: 57,368

In a recent interview, the marketing vice president Gustavo Oliveira planned the definitive return of the public to the stadiums. With this, the manager plans the growth and improvement of the fan partner program.

“The fan partner programs, in the absolute majority of Brazilian clubs, are still very much based on tickets for the games. Expanding the attractions of these programs is one of the biggest challenges for everyone. We have been working hard on this, expanding experiences and bringing benefits that go beyond game day. We are aware that we have not yet arrived at the best model. Expanding services and making the program more attractive to the Nation will be one of the main objectives of our marketing in 2022”, said Gustavo Oliveira.