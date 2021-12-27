Floods in Itabuna remind the elders of the December 1967 tragedy

The rains that hit Itabuna in recent days made the oldest compare the current scenario with the storms that occurred in December 1967, which caused the level of the River Cachoeira to rise significantly and flood several neighborhoods in the city, as it is currently happening. At least 600 families are homeless in Itabuna, several stores in the city center have been flooded and even a luxury condominium has been left under water.

According to information from the Jupará Foundation, which runs the Memória Grapiúna project, a flood that occurred between December 27 and 29, 1967, was the most terrible of all in the history of Itabuna. The level of the Rio Cachoeira rose a lot and left thousands of people homeless, followed by the despair of families who lost their roofs, furniture and even a little of their dignity.

There were many deaths as well, not counting hundreds of animals, including oxen, horses and pigs, which went down the river carried by the fury of the current. According to the website História de Itabuna, all the neighborhoods closest to the Rio Cachoeira were flooded, such as Mangabinha, Conceição, Jardim Goés Calmon and Bairro de Fátima. The Pontalzinho and São Caetano neighborhoods were farther from the river, but they were also underwater. Only the neighborhoods located in the highest areas of the city were unharmed by the raging waters of the Cachoeira.