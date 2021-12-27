Follow these KILLER tips and increase your credit limit at Nubank

the digital bank Nubank innovates in offering products and services to customers. So much so that the number of users is growing in Brazil. The attempt of many is to get the credit limit increased. See the tips.

Nubank bank facilities seek to facilitate access to services that are more bureaucratic in conventional banks. Access to credit is one of the main benefits.

Credit limit

The Nubank digital bank credit card is today considered one of the best on the market. This is due to the facility offered by the bank. The credit card has no annual fee and has a points program.

The card’s flag is Mastercard. If you’re interested in increasing your credit card limit, tip number one is: the more you use it, the more credit you’ll have. As long as payments are made on time.

Also, another tip is to always pay your invoices on time, until the due date. Little by little, the limit increases, as the bank starts to consider the customer as a good payer.

Another advantage is if you are used to anticipating your invoices. This can also be viewed favorably by the bank. Those looking for more credit try to improve their financial life, having more forms of negotiation.

Nubank bank also came up with the proposal to improve the lives of customers through financial education. Nubank’s blog has information that helps users learn more about finance and make better choices. There are more than 50 million readers.

When it comes to the credit limit, each person has an available amount. But that will depend on the relationship that customers have with the bank. Hence, credit card can be seen as a short term loan.