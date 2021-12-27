Forró singer dies in a car accident in the interior of Ceará after concerts; artists lament – It’s Hit

Forró singer Nivaldo Rodrigues de Lima, the New Boy, died in a car accident, on the CE-371, between the cities of Morada Nova and Jaguaretama, in the interior of Ceará, this Sunday (26). Hours earlier, he had attended concerts by fellow forró singers Gil Mendes and Mara Pavanelly, in Milhã, with friends.

According to the Department of Public Security, the victim was hitchhiking in the vehicle that flipped on the state highway after the driver lost control of the steering wheel.

Both the driver and the other two occupants of the car were taken to a hospital by a team from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). However, the artist died in the health unit.

Also according to the Secretariat, a procedure on the car accident was registered at the Regional Police Station of Russas, which investigate the case.

THE funeral de New Boy will be held at the Gonzaga Mota School, in Quixadá, from 1 am this Monday (27).

artists lament

On social networks, the forró singers Laninha Show and Taty Girl, with whom the young man had been introduced at their shows, they mourned his death.

“I still don’t believe it. He lived in Quixadá and was very dear. He had a huge talent. He was very young and very young. dreamer and, unfortunately, he left for God. May He receive you in peace, may He comfort the mother, the family, the friends”, said Laninha Show”.

“I come from a trip and this sad news, what do you mean people? Young and full of dreams, hard worker, hardworking, happy. Unbelievable. God knows everything. God receive you, my love, sing a lot there in heaven, make the party, miss you here, see?”, said Taty Girl.

Mara Pavanelly, artist New Boy attended the show during the night, also mourned his death. “No words. Until recently we were making this boomerang and suddenly knowing it was an accident was a shock. Rest in peace,” he wrote.