Four people from the same family drown in Rio Grande – Gerais

All the victims were from Ribeiro Bonito, a city in the interior of São Paulo, about 400 km from Iturama.

According to information from Ribeiro Bonito City Hall, which due to tragedy canceled the city’s year-end festivities, the victims are Gilson Alves Ramos, 60, Gilsonei de Santana Ramos, 33, Pablo Ruan Ramos Silva, 12 , and Kaique Eduardo Maximiano Estrela da Silva, 9 years old.

the drowning

According to eyewitness reports, initially, about 20 meters from the riverbank, a man had tried to save his son and nephew who were swimming and began to drown. He asked his father-in-law and brother-in-law for help, but they both drowned too. Of the five that were in the water, only the father of one of the children managed to get out.

Although the family disappeared on the Minas Gerais side of Rio Grande, investigations are being conducted by the Policia Civil de Ouroeste (SP), as the body of the 33-year-old man was found in the area of ​​this city.

Family drowned in an unsuitable place for bathing



According to information disclosed by the sergeant of the Fire Department of Iturama, Mariano de Oliveira, at the point where the family drowned there is a shallow hole about 20 meters from the riverbank. But, suddenly, you reach a great depth.

In this way, according to the firefighter, the family was in a risky area when he drowned. “The place was not suitable for bathing, as there are many points where the depth exceeds 30 meters. When the river drops too low, as it is at the moment, it creates an apparently safe, shallow beach. But due to getting too close to the bed of the river, it has a cliff where the river bed begins”, explained a TV report TEM.

Check out the note of regret and cancellation of the end-of-the-year festivities released by the Ribeiro Bonito City Hall

“It is with great regret that the Ribeiro Bonito City Hall regrets the tragic death of 4 people, victims of drowning, of the Ramos e Silva families: Gilson Alves Ramos (60 years old), Gilsonei de Santana Ramos (33 years old), Pablo Ruan Ramos Silva ( 12 years) and Kaique Eduardo Maximiano Estrela da Silva (9 years).



The City Hall is supporting directly with all possible support.