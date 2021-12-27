Frequent embezzlement, Neymar has a year with fewer goals in his career

Out of action since the end of November due to an injury to the ligaments in his left ankle and with the prospect of returning to the field only in February, Neymar would like to erase 2021 from his history.

In addition to having accumulated negative results with Paris Saint-Germain (defeats in the European Champions League and even in the French Championship) and with the Brazilian team (loss of a Copa America, at home, to Argentina), the shirt 10 he rarely attended the opposing networks.

Considering only club football, the country’s biggest star, five-time world football champion, has never had a year as few goals as the one that ends next week. Not even when he was starting his career as a professional.

In 2021, Neymar scored just 11 times in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt. There were ten goals in Ligue 1 and one in the Champions Trophy (the French Super Cup). In Champions, the most important competition on the European annual calendar, the Brazilian’s fasting has already celebrated its anniversary.

Compared to last year, the PSG shirt 10 put eight balls less in the net. Compared to his first full year in France (2018), the number of goals dropped by more than half: 60%.

Neymar’s most successful career came in 2010, when he scored 43 goals for Santos (an incredible 290% more than this year). After he moved to Europe, his personal record was 41 for Barcelona in 2015, when he was one of the Champions’ top scorers.

The low productivity of the PSG shirt 10 this year has at least two main explanations.

The first is the excess of physical problems and behavioral issues (usually suspension for yellow and red cards) that turned the Brazilian into a figure rarely present in the Parisian team’s games.

Neymar was on the field in just over half of the French club’s official games in 2021. There were 33 matches played and 28 lost engagements. Only in the current series, there are already six consecutive games as embezzlement.

In addition, the most expensive football player of all time started to play farther away from the opponent’s area. Especially after the signing of Lionel Messi, in the middle of the year, the ace started to have more defensive concerns and began to behave more like a midfielder than a forward.

As a direct effect of this new positioning, the number of submission possibilities became rarer and the goals followed the same path.

Despite Neymar’s lack of productivity in the last 12 months, PSG is far ahead of the French (they are 13 points ahead of Nice, in second place) and is already classified for the round of 16 of the Champions League (against Real Madrid, between February and March).

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are enjoying a holiday at the end of the year and will only return to the field in January, when they face fourth-division Vannes for the French Cup. In Ligue 1, the next commitment is the derby against Lyon, on the 9th.

Neymar goals by clubs (year to year)

2021 (PSG) – 11 goals

2020 (PSG) – 19 goals

2019 (PSG) – 16 goals

2018 (PSG) – 27 goals

2017 (Barcelona and PSG) – 31 goals

2016 (Barcelona) – 21 goals

2015 (Barcelona) – 41 goals

2014 (Barcelona) – 18 goals

2013 (Santos and Barcelona) – 24 goals

2012 (Santos) – 43 goals

2011 (Santos) – 24 goals

2010 (Santos) – 42 goals

2009 (Santos) – 14 goals