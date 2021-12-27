Gabi Brandt gives time to marry Saulo Poncio

At Christmas, Gabi Brandt he decided to put an end to speculation that the marriage would be shaken and revealed that he decided to take a break from his relationship with Saulo Pontius. Despite that, they spent Christmas together and opened up about why they decided to expose the delicate moment.

“Our Christmas was like this, as a family, together always, regardless of the circumstances. and this is the most important… that this Christmas, God fills your hearts with joy. the joy that comes from the holy spirit… that which nothing else in the world will give you”, wrote in the caption. Gabi posed beside her children and also Saulo.

In stories, when she opened a box of questions, it didn’t take long for the separation to become a questionable issue and a fan asked her why she decided to expose the end of the marriage. According to Gabi Brandt, it was to avoid malicious speculation.

“Unfortunately this is the downside of working with media. The exhibition is inevitable, because people would realize that we are far away, without posting anything together and as I’ve been visiting some houses, sooner or later this gossip would surface. So we chose to talk to avoid wrong speculation”, explained Gabi.

