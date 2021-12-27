Gamer mouse with 1TB SSD to be shown at CES 2022

THE THE DATE revealed last Wednesday (22) some of the new products that will be presented by her at the Consumer Electronic Show 2022 (CES). the curious 1TB SSD mouse integrated is one of the manufacturer’s attractions for the event that takes place from January 5th to 8th in Las Vegas, USA.

baptized of XPG Vault, the conceptual model is a gaming mouse with internal storage, capable of holding 1TB of files. The proposal is to ensure that the user always has the “games library in the palm of his hand”.

According to the Taiwanese manufacturer, the SSD built-in mouse speeds up to 985 MB/s, faster than SATA 3 SSDs, for example. Conventional solid-state drives with this connection pattern typically support up to 550 MB/sec, while solid-state drives with this connection pattern NVMe reach up to 1500 MB/s.

ADATA XPG Vault is a hybrid device, integrating mouse and SSD in one product.Source: ADATA/Disclosure

It can be connected through a port. USB-C, which offers dual function, allowing you to plug in mouse and SSD at the same time. With XPG Vault, the user has one less device to carry, remembering that it allows you to store any type of file, although it is focused on games.

No release forecast

As it is a concept, the mouse ADATA XPG Vault It has no launch forecast or suggested price yet. But depending on the reception of the prototype that will be shown at the technology fair, the company may change its mind.

in addition to the mouse with SSD, the brand will present in the CES 2022, under the theme “Dawn of a new Xtreme”, a new wireless mouse from the Alpha series, as well as SSDs PCIe 5.0, 14GB/s NVMe and DDR5 RAM memory. Gaming notebooks are some of the other products the company will launch in Las Vegas.