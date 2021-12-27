“Games are not for me, but Elden Ring…”

Anyone looking at George RR Martin, most likely, doesn’t think he’s a great gamer, right? And it’s not. The author of Game of Thrones is involved in the production of Elden Ring, the next release from FromSoftware, not because he likes games, but because the project has caught his attention.

In a publication on his official blog, Martin spoke about the subject. According to him, Hidetaka Miyazaki got in touch a few years ago, directly from Japan, to invite him to participate in the game. And the offer was too good to refuse.

“Games aren’t much for me – of course I played a few years ago, like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion, but Elden Ring was too good a proposal to turn down. Miyazaki and his team at FromSoftware were proposing beautiful and revolutionary things to me, and they just needed my help with a little world building: a dark and deep world, to serve as the basis for their game. And I love creating stories like that”, he commented.

Martin also shared some videos of Elden Ring and ended by saying what the vast majority of players already thought: it looks amazing.

Elden Ring will take “only” 45GB of PS5 SSD

Elden Ring is an open world RPG set in the Middle Lands, a scenario full of details, monsters and dungeons. Despite this grandeur, FromSoftware’s title will occupy “only” 44,472 GB on the PlayStation 5 SSD. Learn more here!