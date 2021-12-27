gas canisters are washed away

A video circulating on social media shows gas canisters being dragged by a flood in Itabuna, in southern Bahia. The city is one of those punished by heavy rains that have hit the state.

In a note published on Saturday (25), the city of Itabuna says that the volume of rivers has been rising after rains that have lasted 45 days. At 6pm on Christmas Day, the balance was that 375 houses were invaded by floods.

More municipalities affected

This Sunday (26), the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), stated that the state is going through a “very singular tragedy”. “I don’t know of a disaster of this proportion in the history of Bahia,” he said.

The latest balance points to 58 affected municipalities. 72 cities are in a state of emergency, and 18 people have died from the rains.

“Although the rain has given a break, the water continues to rise a lot in those cities that are below dams, below rivers,” he said.

According to the governor, rescue operations are being carried out with boats and helicopters. The objective is to get people out of isolated spots and risky areas.

The balance released by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State (Sudec) yesterday afternoon counted 4,185 homeless and 11,260 homeless. In total, according to the agency, 378,286 people were affected by the rains; 286 were injured.

airport fish

In Ilhéus, which is 30 kilometers from Itabuna, fish were seen on the airport runway after the Cachoeira river, which runs through the city, overflowed.

The concessionaire that manages the city’s airport reported that the rise in the river’s level caused the fish to seek shelter in the local drainage system.

Calamity after cyclone

In mid-December, the government of Bahia declared a state of calamity in 24 municipalities after the formation of an extratropical cyclone. Aerial images showed cities such as Jucuruçu, Nova Alegria and Itamaraju completely flooded.