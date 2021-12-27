Gaules and LOUD Joker are among the most watched streamers in 2021 | sports

One of the biggest icons of CS:GO in Brazil, Alexandre “gauls” was the 2nd most watched streamer in 2021 on Twitch worldwide, according to data from Streams Charts. Besides him, another Brazilian is on the list, Victor “wildcard” Augusto, influencer of LOUD, was the 5th most watched content creator. The ex-player of Free Fire stood in front of big names like Michael “shroud”, Jaryd “summit1g” and more.
Gaules wins the award for best streamer at the Esports Brasil Award — Photo: Pedro Pini/Divulgação
Just behind Felix “xQc” with 269.19 million, Gaules, who was named Best Streamer at the eSports Brazil 2021 Awards, had 163.75 million hours watched and a peak of 343,000 spectators during the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, in the FURIA game against to Gambit for the playoffs. The Brazilian repeated the position he was in in 2020, also behind xQc.
New on the list is the other Brazilian, Joker. the influencer of GTA RP and Free Fire, appeared mid-year among the most-watched monthly streamers. Joker held a face-to-face event in early June within Cidade Alta, GTA V server, called little mess. The event that took place in São Paulo, at Arena LOUD brought together more than 300 thousand simultaneous spectators.
List of most watched streamers in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Streams Charts
In 5th place, The Joker had 99.87 million hours watched and a peak of 305,000 viewers on the Twitch channel. It is noteworthy that this is the first time the streamer has appeared on the annual list because LOUD only partnered with Twitch in November 2020. Both The Joker and Gaules were ahead of summit1g, shroud, Nicholas “NICKMERCS”, Hasan “HasanAbi ” and Tyler “loltyler1”.