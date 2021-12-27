Globo decides to remove Pedro Bial from the studios in 2022 | Television

In a completely atypical year, marked by numerous changes promoted in its programming and in its team of presenters, both in journalism and entertainment, Rede Globo made a new decision for the next year. This time, the program “Conversa com Bial” he was chosen at the time and the top leadership of the Rio station defined how the talk show will be made in 2022.

With the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, several works had to be stopped to prevent the agglomeration of people and the spread of the virus that killed millions of people around the world. One of the segments that suffered a lot from the health crisis was television. Several TV stations canceled recordings of productions, such as Globo, which had to rerun its soap operas, as there was no more new content to broadcast.

In addition to the serials, some programs were adapted to the new reality and ended up being recorded outside the studios, as was the case with “Conversa com Bial”. Because of the pandemic, the show host he has been away from the Marinho station for almost two years now and his program is being produced from his own home. Through video calls, Bial interviewed several people and this format will remain for at least another year.

According to information disclosed by journalist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de São Paulo, Rede Globo sees no need to change the current format of the talk show hosted by the former presenter of “Big Brother Brasil” and decided that in 2022, Bial will continue talking to his interviewees remotely . One of the reasons that made the Rio de Janeiro network make the decision was the fact that the executives came to the conclusion that the attraction improved in several aspects after the new format.

The new way of making “Conversa com Bial” ended up being very well accepted by most viewers, who showed that they liked what they watched. This is because the good ratings achieved by the program in Greater São Paulo grew a lot during the pandemic period and left Rede Globo in a very calm situation in relation to the competition.

It is noteworthy that this growth of the talk show led by Pedro Bial was a perfect fit for the Marinho station, given the results obtained by the program “The Night”, broadcast by SBT, which ended up leaving Globo executives somewhat uncomfortable. by managing, on several occasions, to assume the isolated leadership of the disputed fight for the audience.

With the decision made, the new season of the talk show will continue to be recorded at the home of presenter Pedro Bial. According to the portal TV Pop, the Rio station will soon be able to build a stage in the journalist’s residence for the next editions of the talk show and change the background that the public has become accustomed to seeing.