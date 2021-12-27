Globo hits the hammer and Pedro Bial will no longer return to the channel’s studios

Out of Globo’s studios for almost two years, Pedro Bial will not visit the station’s facilities again next year. The network’s top management decided that, contrary to all other productions of the company, the talk show led by the journalist will continue to be made in the home-office model on a permanent basis, even with the resumption of “normal life”. For channel executives, there is a consensus that the quality of attraction has grown exponentially since it stopped being made in person.

In addition to the increase in the quality of interviews, the indexes of Conversa com Bial also grew during its two seasons away from Globo’s studios in São Paulo. More intimate and focusing only on interviewees, the program became an isolated leader and managed to overcome the ghost of The Noite, from SBT — it was not uncommon for Danilo Gentili’s talk show to surpass the format led by the former titleholder of Fantástico. Far from the airs of overproduction, the attraction became responsible for interviews that had national repercussions, such as the one given by Eduardo Leite in July, in which the Governor of Rio Grande do Sul publicly assumed that he was homosexual.

Information on the maintenance of Pedro Bial’s home-office was provided first-hand by columnist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S.Paulo, and confirmed by the report from pop TV with sources on TV Globo. For the next year of the talk show, which should debut its new season in April, the tendency is for the network to build a small set in the journalist’s house, but for interviews to continue taking place remotely. On special occasions, as was already happening in 2021, the program will be carried out entirely outside.

Conversa com Bial will complete five years on the air in May 2022. The attraction, created to fill the gap left by the cancellation of the Jô Program (2000-2016), had difficulties to assert itself in the dispute for the preference of the public in Greater São Paulo in his early years on the air. In 2017 and 2018, it was not uncommon for the attraction to be the least watched talk show in the country, surpassed by The Noite and by Record’s Porchat Program (2016-2018).