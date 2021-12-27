Globo hurries away Poliana Abritta from Fantástico; know what the reason

Poliana Abritta was hurriedly removed from work by Globo’s board of directors and will not present the last edition of Fantástico this year. Even having worked normally throughout the week, working in the production of content and recording calls for Show da Vida, she will not be able to present the program live this Sunday night (26). She informed the executives of the network that her husband, also journalist Chico Walcacer, had flu-like symptoms, and those responsible for the electronic magazine decided that she, too, should isolate herself.

To replace her colleague, Globo chose to summon Ana Paula Araújo. The owner of Bom Dia Brasil, who is already part of Fantástico’s team of substitute presenters, anticipated the return of her Christmas break to be at the station’s studios tonight, and will lead alone, as Maju Coutinho will be in charge of the attraction during the New Year’s Eve shift. Initially, the on-duty schedule predicted that she would present Jornal Nacional between Monday (27) and Saturday (1st) — there is still no definition as to whether she will continue to lead the most watched newspaper in the country in the coming days.

The unexpected absence of Poliana Abritta caused strangeness among viewers. The journalist was present in all Show da Vida calls shown during breaks at Globo’s attractions in recent days, and even worked at the station this Saturday (25), when she recorded the program’s headlines shown during Jornal Nacional. She, however, did not go to the station’s studios this Sunday, precisely because of her husband’s clinical condition.

Hearing leader executives have instituted a zero-tolerance policy for flu infections. The Influenza outbreak in Rio de Janeiro made the station redouble its biosafety precautions, prohibiting employees from entering the canal’s facilities if they have cold symptoms or if they have had contact with someone who has shown clinical signs of the disease. In recent months, Renata Lo Prete, Maju Coutinho and Renata Vasconcellos were temporarily removed from their functions as a preventive measure.

The report of pop TV contacted Central Globo de Comunicação and asked if there is a date scheduled for Poliana Abritta to return to work, but the station did not respond to contacts until the publication of this text. On her social networks, the titleholder of Fantástico limited herself to saying that she won’t be on the show today. “No sofa, I’m going to curl up in the hammock to wait for the Show da Vida, which today will be in charge of dear Ana Paula Araújo”, announced the journalist, without explaining the reason for her sudden departure.